HAMILTON (CBS) – There’s no school Monday in the Hamilton-Wenham district after a “significant number” of staff got their second COVID vaccinations Sunday.
The district decided to close all schools because there was a “high likelihood we would not have enough staff to run our schools on Monday.”
Reminder: No School Monday, 4/12. All schools in the district will be closed. A significant number of district staff will be receiving their second vaccination on April 11th and there is a high likelihood we would not have enough staff to run our schools on Monday. pic.twitter.com/tSbhEh8iHQ
— Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District (@hw_schools) April 9, 2021
Last week, Athol-Royalston abruptly canceled classes for a day after getting sick calls from teachers not feeling well after their second dose.
Everyone age 16 and up in Massachusetts will become eligible for the vaccine in one week on Monday, April 19.