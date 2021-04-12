CBSN BostonWatch Now
By Lisa Gresci
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Hamilton News, Wenham News

HAMILTON (CBS) – There’s no school Monday in the Hamilton-Wenham district after a “significant number” of staff got their second COVID vaccinations Sunday.

The district decided to close all schools because there was a “high likelihood we would not have enough staff to run our schools on Monday.”

Last week, Athol-Royalston abruptly canceled classes for a day after getting sick calls from teachers not feeling well after their second dose.

Everyone age 16 and up in Massachusetts will become eligible for the vaccine in one week on Monday, April 19.

