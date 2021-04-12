(CBS) — There’s a new USDA alert over ground turkey that may be in your freezer. Health and safety inspectors announced that over 211,000 pounds of raw ground turkey could have caused a salmonella outbreak in 12 states.
The products are likely off store shelves by now, but may be in consumers’ freezers. They were sold under the Wegmans, Nature’s Promise and Plainville Farms brands at Wegmans, Stop & Shop and Hannaford stores across the country.
All affected packages have use or freeze by dates in early January. They are:
- 1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
- 1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
- 3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
- 1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
Pennsylvania-based Plainville Brands produced the affected ground turkey between Dec. 18 and Dec. 29, 2020. Anyone who bought one of the recalled products should throw it away or return it.
Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. Click here to read the full health alert.