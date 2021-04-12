DORCHESTER (CBS) – A community is demanding justice after a beloved grandmother was shot and killed on the front porch of her home in Dorchester over the weekend.

Seventy-three-year-old Delois Brown died moments after she was wounded outside her home on Onley Street around 6 p.m. Saturday.

“It was scary. It was really scary. My mother got shot and killed right in front of my eyes. And in front of her two granddaughters and one great-granddaughter,” her daughter Shirley Brown told WBZ-TV.

Brown said a man walked up to the home and started shooting. When her mother stood up, she was shot in the stomach. Boston Police said her mother was hit by a stray bullet. Delois Brown was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Her daughter said her mother was not the intended target and that there were several kids in the area at the time of the shooting. There have been no arrests.

Dozens of people came to the Brown’s home Sunday to pay their respects, offer prayers and remember her legacy.

“It is sad because we can’t even sit on our porch, we can’t stand beside our car, we can’t do anything without this domestic stuff that’s going on. All I ask you guys is to say a prayer for this family,” a woman told the crowd at a candlelight vigil Sunday evening.

“She was loved. She was everybody’s nana, Gigi, mom, grandma and if she saw you hungry she would feed you,” Shirley said of her mother.

Police said this was the tenth murder in the city this year.

“We all want justice. Turn yourself in,” Shirley said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses.