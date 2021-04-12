BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on COVID vaccines in Massachusetts with the state just one week away from making doses available to the general public.
Baker will discuss the COVID vaccines during a Monday press conference following a tour of the vaccine site at Family Health Center of Worcester.
You can watch it live at 12 p.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.
Baker will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Massachusetts Health Connector Executive Director Louis Gutierrez and Family Health Center of Worcester President & CEO Lou Brady during the event.
All Massachusetts residents 16 and older become eligible to receive the COVID vaccine on April 19.