BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Medical Center said a COVID vaccine appointment link for city residents was shared “inappropriately” on social media, prompting the cancellation of some scheduled shots.
Several social media users reported over the weekend they received a text message alert saying they booked their vaccine appointment on an unsupported link, and the shot was canceled.
A BMC spokesman confirmed that the canceled appointments were made through a link for a pilot program aimed to get shots in the arms of communities in Boston that have been significantly impacted by coronavirus.
To help improve access to the COVID-19 vaccines for communities in Boston who have suffered disproportionate rates of COVID-19, Boston Medical Center (BMC) is piloting an approach with BMC volunteers to go into local communities to screen patients and schedule vaccination appointments for those who are eligible. The appointment scheduling link was inappropriately shared on social media.
BMC did not specify how the link was shared.
Anyone who booked their appointment Friday night for a Saturday shot had their reservation honored and received a vaccine. Residents who used the link to book an appointment Monday or in the future had their vaccination canceled.
"BMC has sent cancellation notices and directed folks to the state website to book an appointment. We apologize for the inconvenience," the spokesman said.
It is not clear how many appointments were canceled.