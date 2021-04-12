BOSTON (CBS) –In March, Connie Medeiros lost her father, then her husband to coronavirus, one week apart. The funeral costs for her husband alone were over $10,000. She struggled to come up with the money and she still has to find the money for his headstone.

But now, she will likely get reimbursed by FEMA, $9,000 for her husband’s funeral costs.

“I’m not working right now. My work has been great, in letting me not come in but I’m not getting paid, so this will help a lot, if I can get it,” Medeiros said.

FEMA has decided to reimburse families for funeral expenses if their loved one has died from COVID-19.

“This will be a tremendous burden off the families that can get some money back for themselves,” said Greg Belcher. The WAITT Funeral Chapel in Brockton has been in his family since 1950.

He has seen more than his share of COVID deaths.

“Most of the paperwork is already in the hands of the families but if there is any guidance they can call us and we’ll direct them to the right numbers and the right avenues to help them get their money,” said Belcher.

Medeiros was having trouble getting through to FEMA on Monday, but she still supports the idea.

“I thought it was great, I thought it would help a lot of families out. It’s so unexpected that this happened,” she said.

FEMA has more information online or call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line phone number is 844-684-6333. It’s open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m