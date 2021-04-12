BOSTON (CBS) — For the second time this season, the Bruins honored Zdeno Chara with a tribute video on the TD Garden video board on Sunday night. This time was a little bit more special for the 44-year-old former B’s captain, as there were fans in the stands to give him a well-earned ovation.

And a day after the game — which the Capitals won, 8-1 — Chara made sure to take some time to thank the people of Boston for the moment.

“Boston fans, it was nice to hear your appreciation last night in person,” Chara wrote. “My time in Boston is something that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you all for so many memories.”

Chara’s Instagram always provides some insight into the emotions and thoughts of a man known mostly for his physical style of play, so it was no surprise to see him offer up a genuine message like that one.

It was also no surprise to see Brad Marchand chime in with a half-serious, half-wiseacre comment, when he wrote the following: “Stop cross checking me.”

Chara replied simply with a shrug emoji.

Chara was, of course, the captain of the Bruins for Marchand’s entire career before this season. They’ve now played against each other six times this season, and with two more head-to-head matchups still on tap, Marchand is hoping to absorb a little less punishment when passing through the Washington zone. And perhaps after whistles, too.

This is so weird pic.twitter.com/hpAnwF6Fkl — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) March 6, 2021

Based on Chara’s response, he seems unlikely to grant that request.