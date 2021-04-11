WORCESTER (CBS) – Police arrested 25-year-old Troy Morvan following a double shooting in Worcester Saturday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of John Street. Several people called 911 to report a fight and shots fired. Officer arriving on scene were "frantically" flagged down by people in the area.
A 34-year-old man was found injured in a John Street parking lot and a 32-year-old man was also located with gunshot wounds nearby.
A 19-year-old was hurt, apparently having suffered blunt force trauma during the fight, Worcester Police said.
All three were taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
Morvan later showed up at a hospital for treatement with injuries from the fight.
Morvan was arrested on two counts of armed assault to murder, use of a firearm while commiting a felony, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
The Worcester man is scheduled to be arraigned in court at a later date.