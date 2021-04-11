BOSTON (CBS) – Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey said it’s important to make sure everyone has access to the COVID vaccine before considering a potential “passport.”
Janey discussed the issue with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.
Some economic sectors, including airlines and universities, are already warning customers they will need at some point to show proof of vaccination in order to board planes or attend classes.
"That is a slippery slope," Janey said. "We have to make sure first and foremost that the vaccine is available, that there is equitable access to it and that there is confidence in the vaccine."
Janey said that until we reach herd immunity, “we have to be careful about denying access to certain things. What we don’t want to have happen is to see more disparity in terms of who has access to certain things in our city.”
The acting mayor also discussed how she would represent all Boston neighborhoods if elected for a full term.
