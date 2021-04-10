CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BROCKTON (CBS) — A fire on Sprague Street in Brockton is under investigation Saturday because the fire department believes it is suspicious. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. on the outside of the home.

“Residents were attempting to put the fire out,” when firefighters got there.

The department also tweeted an Arson Watch Reward Program flyer that said there was a reward of up to $5,000 for information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brockton Fire Department or the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229.

