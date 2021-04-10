BROCKTON (CBS) — A fire on Sprague Street in Brockton is under investigation Saturday because the fire department believes it is suspicious. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. on the outside of the home.
“Residents were attempting to put the fire out,” when firefighters got there.READ MORE: 17-Year-Old From Nashua, NH Killed In Crash On Everett Turnpike
The department also tweeted an Arson Watch Reward Program flyer that said there was a reward of up to $5,000 for information.
MORE NEWS: Gov. Chris Sununu Gets COVID Vaccine At NH Motor Speedway
Before 5 AM E7 was went to 6 Sprague St. for an outside fire. They found a fire which extended to the house. Residents were attempting to put the fire out. E7 finish the job. It is believed this is a suspicious fire. If you know anything please contact the arson watch hotline. pic.twitter.com/zT0RP822YOREAD MORE: Massachusetts Reports 2,107 New COVID Cases, 3 Additional Deaths
— Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) April 10, 2021
Anyone with information is asked to call the Brockton Fire Department or the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229.