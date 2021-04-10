NEWTON (CBS) – Newton residents are being advised by police to lock their doors and windows at home, and their cars after five homes were broken into Friday night.
Four of the five homes were unoccupied at the time of the break-ins. Newton Police say the break-ins took place from 7:45 p.m. to 9:50 p.m. on Friday.
The homes were located on Highland Avenue, Warwick Road and Kensington Street in West Newton, Clarendon Street in Newtonville and Chapel Street in Nonantum.
According to police, a white car was seen on Friday on Highland Avenue between 7-8 p.m. Two of the three people that were in the car were seen walking towards one of the homes that was broken into.
About 20 minutes later, the two people were seen getting back into their car.
Police say one of those passengers was wearing a red hoodie and the other was wearing dark clothing. Anyone with information about the car is being asked by police to call 617-796-2104.