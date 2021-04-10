MILTON (CBS) — Police in Milton are investigating at least 12 reports of car windows damaged by rocks thrown at the glass. The vandalism occurred between midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Police said it happened all over town, specifically on Clapp Street, Coolidge Road, Craig Street, Fairbanks Road, Magnolia Street, Otis Street, Robbins Street, and Waldeck Road.
There is no clear motive at this time. “This appears to be a random act of vandalism,” said police.
Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity.