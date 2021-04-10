CBSN BostonWatch Now
MILTON (CBS) — Police in Milton are investigating at least 12 reports of car windows damaged by rocks thrown at the glass. The vandalism occurred between midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened all over town, specifically on Clapp Street, Coolidge Road, Craig Street, Fairbanks Road, Magnolia Street, Otis Street, Robbins Street, and Waldeck Road.

There is no clear motive at this time. “This appears to be a random act of vandalism,” said police.

Police are searching for the vandals behind about a dozen windows broken by rocks. (Photos Via Milton Police Facebook)

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity.

