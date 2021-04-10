BOSTON (CBS) – This Saturday and Sunday mark the last of four dates Massachusetts designated to educators only at mass COVID vaccination sites.
Massachusetts currently has mass vaccine sites at Eastfield Mall in Springfield, Natick Mall, Gillette Stadium, Doubletree Hotel in Danvers, Reggie Lewis Center, the former Circuit City in Dartmouth, and Hynes Convention Center.READ MORE: 'Abnormally Dry' Conditions Have Expanded To Over 75% Of Massachusetts
According to Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, about 25,000 appointments were available exclusively for educators at the seven sites during this span.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.