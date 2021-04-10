Tatum's Career-High 53 Help Celtics Top T-Wolves 145-136Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 53 points and the Boston Celtics held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 145-136 on Friday night.

Bruins Starting Jeremy Swayman For Third Straight Game On SaturdayThe Boston Bruins are riding the Sway.

Report: Patriots Are A Candidate To Trade Up To Draft A QuarterbackThe latest bit of informed speculation comes via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. His latest report suggested that the Patriots are a candidate to trade up from their spot at No. 15 in the upcoming draft in order to take a quarterback.

Bruce Arena Has An Extremely Confident Revolution Team Heading Into 2021 SeasonThe New England Revolution return to the pitch next weekend, looking to build off a promising 2020 season.

Red Sox Appear To Have Something In Garrett WhitlockDuring spring training, Garrett Whitlock was far and away the surprise star of camp. Now a week into the actual season, the 24-year-old right-hander has been even better than expected.