LOUDON, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu got the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday. The governor was vaccinated in his car at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
“A big THANK YOU to all of the incredible volunteers, state employees, and staff who made the process so seamless!” he tweeted with a video of himself waving and giving a thumbs up to site workers.READ MORE: Milton Police Search For Vandals After 12 Car Windows Are Smashed With Rocks
Just got my COVID-19 vaccine at the @NHMS — a big THANK YOU to all of the incredible volunteers, state employees, and staff who make the process so seamless! #603Pride pic.twitter.com/9vPfxnbuB7
— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) April 10, 2021READ MORE: 'A Slippery Slope': Acting Mayor Janey Urges Caution Before Implementing Vaccine 'Passports'
DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette, Bureau of Infectious Disease Control Chief Dr. Elizabeth Daly and Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick were there to get vaccinated along with Sununu.
The speedway opened as a mass vaccination site for the third time on Saturday. It is by appointment only.MORE NEWS: BJ's Wholesale CEO Lee Delaney Dies Unexpectedly At 49
State officials said another 12,000 people will be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson shot over the weekend.