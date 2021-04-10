PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) – Joe Andruzzi, a former NFL offensive lineman, won three Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots during his playing career. Now, his daughter, Teresa Andruzzi, is carving out her own bit of history.
Teresa is a sophomore at La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island. This spring, she became the first girl in the school's history to play football. During her debut on March 27 against Cranston High School West, Teresa kicked two extra points for the junior varsity team in a 30-0 win.
"If you want to do it with your whole heart, go for it," she told WPRI-TV. "Don't let anyone else tell you you can't do the sport because it's not socially normal."
In the fall, she's hoping to make the varsity team.
“She’s a role model now,” said her proud dad Joe to WPRI-TV. “She’s going to inspire the younger girls.”