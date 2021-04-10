DORCHESTER (CBS) — A grandmother in her mid-70s was shot and killed in Dorchester on Saturday while sitting on her front porch, according to the Boston Police Department.

The shooting took place on Olney Street a little before 6 p.m. Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said the victim was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Long added that the woman was not the intended target.

UPDATE: The victim is a grandmother in her mid-70s shot and killed sitting on her front porch in Dorchester, per BPD. Still searching for a suspect. DA Rollins said the woman was “riddled with bullets. An innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.#WBZ pic.twitter.com/B4QCiLEwc0 — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) April 11, 2021

“It’s absurd that a grandmother can’t sit on her porch on a beautiful spring day without the worry of gunfire,” Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey said on Saturday while visiting the scene of the crime. “Emotions are very high here. A lot of the neighbors are still out. They’re very traumatized.”

Janey and Long were joined by Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who vowed that the people responsible for the shooting on Saturday will be found.

“We are going to be prosecuting people that have guns,” Rollins said. “You will be sent away, and there will be no recourse for you.”

No arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story.