MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) — A 17-year-old from Nashua, New Hampshire died after a car crash on the Everett Turnpike on Saturday, N.H. State Police said. It happened around 8 a.m. near Exit 10 in Merrimack, N.H.
State Police said a 2006 Toyota Corolla lost control and went down the embankment and into a line of trees.READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 2,107 New COVID Cases, 3 Additional Deaths
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.READ MORE: Gov. Chris Sununu Gets COVID Vaccine At NH Motor Speedway
No other cars were involved in the crash, State Police said.
The right lane of the highway was shut down for about three hours while crews responded.MORE NEWS: Milton Police Search For Vandals After 12 Car Windows Are Smashed With Rocks
Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Trooper Quintiliani at Nicholas.Quintiliani@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-4381.