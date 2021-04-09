AMHERST (CBS) – UMass Amherst is planning for a return to normal this fall.
The university is preparing for in-person classes and residence halls at full capacity when the new school year begins. That means about 13,000 students will be living on campus.
"When our community returns to campus in September, we plan to offer students a full college experience," the school said in its announcement Thursday.
UMass Amherst has not decided yet if students will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination before they return.
On campus tours will also return later this month, beginning April 20.
