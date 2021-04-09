HINGHAM (CBS) – A boy on a scooter was nearly hit by a car at a crosswalk in Hingham.
The boy was waiting at the crosswalk on High Street when a police officer stopped for him. The car going the opposite direction did not stop and nearly hit the boy.
The boy was able to step off the scooter and stopped inches from being struck by the car.
The incident was captured on the police cruiser’s dash cam. The boy was not injured. The driver was immediately stopped by the officer and cited.
Police said the boy did not look both ways before crossing and should have been wearing a helmet.
“As always, we need to make sure drivers are paying full attention to the task of driving and not being distracted,” Hingham Police said in a Facebook post. “Discussion among children, parents and drivers is a good thing and can make it safer for all of us.”