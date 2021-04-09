WORCESTER (CBS) – The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester is suspending all in-person classes, gatherings and sports because of a surge in coronavirus cases. The school said it is seeing more cases than it has at any point this semester and is running out of space for quarantine.
Over the past week, there has been more than 40 positive COVID cases among students. More than 130 people have been placed in isolation or quarantine as a result.
The school said contact tracing indicates the vast majority of the cases is coming from outdoor gatherings, with a smaller amount from Easter travel.
"To be clear, any student gatherings — inside or out, on-campus or off — will lead to serious consequences," the Holy Cross COVID Core Team said in a letter to the community. "We cannot allow the actions of a few to ruin things for the many."
All students will be tested Monday or Tuesday. In-person gatherings are prohibited until at least next Wednesday, April 14.