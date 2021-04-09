HAVERHILL (CBS) — Hundreds of Haverhill students returned to the classroom on Friday after the district’s computer system was hit in a ransomware attack, forcing them to cancel school on Thursday.

Kindergarten through fourth grade is headed to school while the middle and high schools are still remote.

According to Superintendent Margaret Marotta the attack could have been much worse, hackers only gained access to about 140 computers.

“Our issue at this point is not, either expertise or manpower, it simply takes time to do the work slowly and methodically,” Marotta said at Thursday night’s school committee meeting.

The internet is still down, but there will be hot spots at each school so they can operate.

The IT department is working around the clock to fix the issue. The district is working with cyber-security agencies, the FBI, and Haverhill Police.

Some students and parents still showed up to schools on Thursday, unaware of the attack.

“I’m disappointed too, I mean we become educators because we love children and it’s been a tough year for those who enjoy this work because of the children,” Marotta said Thursday.

Parents to elementary school students are being asked to send a note in their child’s backpack on Friday with your contact number and your child’s mode of transportation home.