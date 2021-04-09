LOUDON, N.H. (CBS) – This Saturday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is set to join the growing number of Americans who have received the coronavirus vaccine.
Sununu is scheduled to get the vaccine at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway mass vaccination site at around noon. The state’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette and Bureau of Infectious Disease Control Chief Dr. Beth Daly will also get their vaccine shots.READ MORE: Pfizer Requests FDA To Approve COVID Vaccine For Kids Ages 12-15
The Speedway is hosting its third mass vaccination event on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be the only vaccine offered at the venue on those two days.READ MORE: Flags In Mass. To Be At Half-Staff As Officer Billy Evans Lies In Honor At Capitol Rotunda
Vaccinations at the mass vaccination site are available by appointment only.MORE NEWS: LIST: Colleges Decide Whether Or Not To Require COVID Vaccination For Students This Fall
Sununu announced on Thursday that New Hampshire is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all individuals 16 and older, starting on April 19, regardless of residency.