DERRY, N.H. (CBS) — A man has died in a hospital Thursday, days after he was found unconscious during a house fire in Derry, New Hampshire. The man was identified as 57-year-old Manoel Viana by the New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young.
On April 4, first responders were called to a fire on Mt. Pleasant Street around 10 p.m. They were able to drag Viana out, but his wife, 53-year-old Lynn Marie Viana, was found dead after the flames were put out.
The two were estranged, the attorney general's office said. During a custody exchange of their adult child at Manoel Viana's home, he invited her inside. Noises consistent with gunshots were heard from within the home, the attorney general's office said. Shortly thereafter, the home was engulfed in fire.
Authorities said Lynn died of a single gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
The cause and manner of Manoel Viana's death are pending the complete results of an autopsy on Friday.
There is still an investigation into Lynn’s death.