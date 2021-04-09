BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,184 new confirmed COVID cases and nine additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed deaths in the state has is now 17,031. The total number of confirmed cases is now 615,947.
There were 92,786 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.38%.
There are 711 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, which is a decrease of 24 since Thursday. There are 174 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 35,475 active cases in Massachusetts.