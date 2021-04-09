BOSTON (CBS) – Coming soon to a zoo near you – giant, animatronic dinosaurs. There is also a chance to get a gift card for donating blood, and see live blues music. It’s all on this week’s To Do List.
DINOS ON DISPLAY
Dinosaurs are taking over Stone Zoo when T-Rex Adventure opens on April 16. The display features realistic, animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar – including a 42-foot tall T-Rex. The experience will run through September 6, and is included with general zoo admission.
https://www.zoonewengland.org/engage/t-rex-adventure/
When: April 16 – Sept 6
Where: Stone Zoo, Stoneham
Cost: Included in zoo admission – Adults: $19.95, Child $12.95, Under 2 free
BLOOD DRIVE WITH A BONUS
On Thursday, Big Night Entertainment and the American Red Cross are hosting the Boston Strong blood drive at Big Night Live from 10am to 3pm. Every guest who donates will get a complimentary gift card to a Big Night venue.
https://www.redcrossblood.org
When: April 15th, 10am to 3pm
Where: Big Night Live, 110 Causeway Street, Boston
Cost: Free
WATERFRONT WELLNESS
The Anchor Boston is helping you get in shape with their waterfront wellness series, which kicks off on Saturday. Different classes include running, rowing, cycling, and yoga. Space is limited, so reserve your spot in advance.
https://theanchorboston.com/calendar
When: Class schedule https://theanchorboston.com/calendar
Where: The Anchor Boston, Charlestown
Cost: Free
SUNDAY BLUES
And live music is back at The Beehive in the South End. Blues band Bruce Bears & Friends will take the stage every Sunday night. Check out the livestream online, or enjoy a show in person from 8-11.
https://www.beehiveboston.com
When: Sundays 8-11pm
Where: The Beehive Boston
Cost: No Cover