Jeremy Swayman Wins 2nd NHL Start, Bruins Beat Capitals 4-2Brad Marchand scored a shorthanded goal, Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to win his second NHL start and the Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night.

Rodríguez Returns From Year-Long Layoff, Red Sox Beat Orioles 7-3Eduardo Rodríguez allowed three runs over five innings Thursday to lead the Boston Red Sox over Baltimore 7-3 Thursday in the Orioles' home opener.

Will Augusta Weather Soften A Firm Masters Course?Firm and fast conditions at the outset of the Masters suggest Augusta National won't be yielding low scores, but a little rain could change everything.

Tom Brady Is Already Focused On Winning His Eighth Super BowlTom Brady. Gunning for Super Bowl No. 8. As if anything less would have been expected.

Former Patriots Player Phillip Adams Killed 5 People, Then Himself In South CarolinaThe gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, according to a source who was briefed on the investigation.