By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is crazy. There’s really no other way to describe it.

It’s not necessarily a bad version of crazy, no. It doesn’t hurt anybody, outside of his opponents, one supposes. But it’s nevertheless insane that the man simply does not have the ability to feel satisfaction with his unprecedented level of achievement.

And so it comes as absolutely no surprise to learn that despite being months away from his 44th birthday, despite being two months removed from winning his seventh Super Bowl, the man is officially honing in on his next career mission: Winning Super Bowl No. 8.

He talked about it in a post to his Instagram account. In an artsy-fartsy black-and-white video, Brady visits a sculpture that is named “7.” It sits in the Museum of Islamaic Art Park in Doha, Qatar, and it is made up of seven massive panels standing high above Doha Harbor. (Getting someone with a thick Boston accent to pronounce Doha Harbor would be a DELIGHT, but that’s neither here nor there, now is it?)

Brady mused about the profound significance of “7” … before scribbling the number 8 onto a football and moving on with his focus.

Here’s how Brady narrated his little video:

Seven? I never would’ve dreamt of seven. Seven is monumental. Seven is enormous. Seven is inspirational.

Seven is a profound achievement. Seven leaves you craving more. Seven … I’ll miss seven. READ MORE: CBS Boston Is Now Your Home For New England Revolution Soccer Now, I’m focused on eight.

This mission was, of course, understood and assumed by everybody who’s ever observed Tom Brady for even one minute over the past 20 years. When he won his first championship (as the youngest Super Bowl MVP in history at the time), he immediately looked forward to “the next one.” When he broke a decade-long “drought” of titles with his fourth Super Bowl in 2014, he showed up at Fenway Park months later with a massive “5” stenciled across his chest.

And after becoming the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl two years ago … he went ahead and broke his own record again this past season.

It’s no surprise, then, that Brady isn’t planning on letting off the gas pedal in 2021. Considering he threw 40 touchdowns last season (his second-highest single-season total), and considering he won four playoff games in one postseason for the first time of his career, and considering he had the Super Bowl MVP trophy sewn up by halftime in the biggest game of the year, this all makes sense.

So there you have it. Tom Brady. Gunning for No. 8. As if anything less would have been expected.