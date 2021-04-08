CONCORD, NH (CBS) – New Hampshire will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all individuals 16 and older, starting on April 19, regardless of residency.
Last Friday, everyone over the age of 16 became eligible for the vaccine except out-of-state students.
“With all states expanding eligibility on April 19, we have confidence that there will not be a run on the system that will cause delays for NH residents,” Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
Sununu said there are still 240,000 first dose appointments still available before Memorial Day.