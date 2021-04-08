FOXBORO (New England Revolution/CBS) – CBS Boston is the new Boston-area television home of the New England Revolution as the club and station announced Thursday a new local broadcast partnership ahead of the 2021 Major League Soccer season. All of the Revolution’s 30 regionally televised matches this season will air on WSBK-TV38 and WBZ-TV. New England Revolution season-long team coverage will be available on CBS Boston’s broadcast and digital properties, including CBSN Boston.

The Revolution’s season-opening match of the 2021 MLS campaign, Saturday, April 17 at Chicago Fire FC (8:30 p.m. ET), will air on WBZ-TV, along with at least one other key match over the season. The majority of matches will be televised on WSBK-TV38. In addition, the Revolution will play four nationally televised contests during the 2021 season.

“We are thrilled to be the new home of The New England Revolution,” said Mark Lund, President and General Manager of WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV38. “The New England Revolution’s matches will be broadcast live on WSBK-TV38, with the season opener on Saturday, April 17on WBZ-TV. Our partnership will enable us to bring exclusive content to passionate Revolution fans on CBSN Boston (our 24/7 local streaming news service), CBSBoston.com and on our social channels,” said Lund. “The Kraft family has an incredible history of championships both on the field and in the community, and we look forward to covering all the Revs action in their quest for MLS Cup.”

WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV38 are available to viewers in the Boston (Manchester), New Hampshire, and Vermont. In Rhode Island, Revolution matches will be broadcast on myRITV. All regionally televised MLS games are streamed live for out-of-market subscribers on ESPN+.

“We are very excited to partner with the outstanding team at CBS Boston as we continue to bring the Revolution’s exciting brand of soccer into more homes throughout New England,” said New England Revolution President Brian Bilello. “CBS Boston’s unparalleled sports coverage along with their leadership in the community makes them the perfect partner for our club.”

Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies will return for their second season together in the Revolution broadcast booth, joined once again by Naoko Funayama reporting pitchside. Revolution matches will continue to air locally on the Revolution’s flagship radio partner, 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), as well as via the club’s Brazilian-Portuguese radio partner WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

After opening the regular season on April 17 in Chicago (WBZ-TV), the Revs will return to Foxborough to welcome fans back into Gillette Stadium for the 2021 home opener on Saturday, April 24 vs. D.C. United. The home opener kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on myTV38.