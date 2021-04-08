CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna said it’s COVID-19 vaccine offers protection for at least six months.
The Cambridge company released new data Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine,READ MORE: Can Your Employer Require You To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine?
Moderna said antibodies were found in patients six months after they received their second dose of the two-shot vaccination.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Studies to examine the immune response beyond six months are still ongoing.MORE NEWS: It Happens Here: Once A Guest, Roxbury Woman Now Runs Boston's Largest Food Pantry
Pfizer said last week its two-dose coronavirus vaccine also has protection that lasts up to six months.