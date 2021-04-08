BOSTON (CBS) – The number of communities in Massachusetts considered high risk for coronavirus infections has increased for the fourth week in a row. As of Thursday, the number of towns in the high-risk red category is 77, up from 55 last week.
CHECK: Town By Town Coronavirus Data
State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of COVID-19 cases.
As of Thursday, the following communities are considered high risk:
Abington, Adams, Athol, Ayer, Barnstable, Billerica, Blackstone, Brewster, Brockton, Carver, Chatham, Chelmsford, Chicopee, Dennis, Dighton, Dracut, East Longmeadow, Edgartown, Everett, Fall River, Framingham, Freetown, Granby, Halifax, Hamilton, Hampden, Hanson, Holyoke, Hopedale, Hull, Lakeville, Lawrence, Littleton, Lowell, Ludlow, Lynn, Mansfield, Mashpee, Methuen, Middleboro, Milford, Monson, Nantucket, New Bedford, Oak Bluffs, Orange, Palmer, Paxton, Peabody, Plainville, Plymouth, Raynham, Rehoboth, Revere, Sandwich, Saugus, Seekonk, Somerset, Southampton, Southboro, Springfield, Sutton, Swansea, Taunton, Tisbury, Tyngsboro, Ware, Wareham, Wenham, West Boylston, West Bridgewater, West Springfield, Westport, Whitman, Williamstown, Winchendon, Yarmouth.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,938 new confirmed COVID cases and eight additional deaths in the state on Thursday.