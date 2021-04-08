BOSTON (CBS) – Country music superstar Kane Brown announced on Thursday that his upcoming “Blessed & Free Tour” will make a stop in Boston.
Brown plans to visit 35 cities during the tour, and he is scheduled to perform at TD Garden on January 14, 2022.
Hitting the road for 35 shows on my Blessed & Free Tour! Register now for presale at https://t.co/g57AYkKvpX – general on sale Friday 4/16 @ 10 am local. Can’t wait to see you at the shows! #KaneBlessedFreeTour @JordanCWDavis @ChaseRiceMusic @RestlessRoad pic.twitter.com/pCRRh0y3Gd
— Kane Brown (@kanebrown) April 8, 2021
He is set to perform at all 29 NBA arenas, which will make him the first country artist to headline every NBA arena in a single tour.
No details have been released on any possible restrictions for how many fans can be in attendance.
Tickets for the tour go on-sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 16, at https://tour.kanebrownmusic.com/.