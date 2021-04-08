HAVERHILL (CBS) — Haverhill canceled school Thursday after the district’s computer system was hit in a ransomware attack.

Second, third and fourth graders were scheduled to return to full in-person learning, but some parents and students didn’t get the message and showed up at the Tilton elementary school only to find it was closed for the day.

“I don’t like it because I like going to school and seeing my friends,” said third grader Liliana Burdin.

Lots of disappointment here today. Third grader, Liliana—really wanted to go to school and see her best friend. @wbz The superintendent is now here telling people classes are cancelled. pic.twitter.com/k2RGFtR9qA — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 8, 2021

thThe attack affected all schools in town from pre-K through high school. The day will be treated like a snow day and will be made up at the end of the school year.

“I am very mad because I don’t have school,” said a second grader named Juan.

According to Haverhill Superintendent Margaret Marotta, the district’s IT department was able to shut down the system Wednesday before there was large-scale corruption.

“Given that it was to be the first day back to school for grades 2, 3 and 4 we do feel confident that we will be able to offer the level of information and communication needed to welcome hundreds of students back to new teachers and classrooms,” Marotta said in an email to parents and staff Wednesday.

The shutdown affected the entire computer network, including email, Schoolbrains, Google and Google Meet as well as the schools’ phone systems.

“We’re working on setting up a skeleton system to be able to access our healthcare information, our food allergies, our home contacts,” Marotta told WBZ-TV on Thursday. “We really can’t have school without those things in place.”