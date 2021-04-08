AP Source: Former Patriots Player Phillip Adams Killed 5 People, Then Himself In South CarolinaThe gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, according to a source who was briefed on the investigation.

Getting To Know The NBA's Play-In Tournament, Which The Celtics Would Love To AvoidThe Celtics should be better than a team staring at the NBA's play-in tournament, but that is where they currently sit with 20 games left in the season.

QB Brian Hoyer Making Free-Agent Visit To JetsBrian Hoyer has served as a backup quarterback on the Patriots for three of the past four years. His next career stop may be a divisional rival.

Brown Scores 32, Celtics Hold On For 101-99 Win Over KnicksJaylen Brown had 32 points and 10 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the New York Knicks 101-99 on Wednesday night.

Masters Preview: Can Jordan Spieth Complete His Comeback?Dustin Johnson is the defending Masters champion, but he'll have to fend of a stellar field that includes the rising Jordan Spieth.