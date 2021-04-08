BOSTON (CBS) – A number of Walmart stores in Massachusetts will begin offering COVID vaccine appointments starting next week.
A Walmart spokesman said the company is still finalizing which stores will offer vaccines.
Some stores will receive shipments of Moderna's two-dose vaccine while others will offer the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.
Walmart's online scheduling system will be live by Friday morning, a spokesman said.
For more information, visit Walmart.com/covidvaccine or samsclub.com/covid.