By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – A number of Walmart stores in Massachusetts will begin offering COVID vaccine appointments starting next week.

A Walmart spokesman said the company is still finalizing which stores will offer vaccines.

Some stores will receive shipments of Moderna’s two-dose vaccine while others will offer the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

Walmart’s online scheduling system will be live by Friday morning, a spokesman said.

For more information, visit Walmart.com/covidvaccine or samsclub.com/covid.

