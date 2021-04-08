CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Coronavirus Vaccine, covid vaccine, Sam Adams

BOSTON (CBS) – If you get your COVID vaccine next week, you could get a free beer to celebrate.

Starting Monday, Boston-based Sam Adams will pay $7 to the first 10,000 people who post their vaccination sticker or a picture of their vaccine bandage on social media.

The money will be sent through Cash App and can be used at any bar or restaurant.

Just remember to include #ShotForSam on Instagram or Twitter to be eligible.

CBSBoston.com Staff