BOSTON (CBS) – If you get your COVID vaccine next week, you could get a free beer to celebrate.
Starting Monday, Boston-based Sam Adams will pay $7 to the first 10,000 people who post their vaccination sticker or a picture of their vaccine bandage on social media.
Even Your Cousin From Boston got vaccinated! Cause hey, we all wanna get back together at the bars we love.
Starting April 12th, post your vaccine sticker or bandage w/ #ShotForSam & get $7 for a beer on us at your favorite local bar or restaurant. pic.twitter.com/zIKLgGA0Dh
— Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) April 7, 2021
The money will be sent through Cash App and can be used at any bar or restaurant.
Just remember to include #ShotForSam on Instagram or Twitter to be eligible.