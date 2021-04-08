BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy was a late scratch on Tuesday night for the Bruins. The team is going to be without its best defenseman for a bit longer.
McAvoy is not with the team in Washington and won't play Thursday or Saturday, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced.
"He's feeling better, back in Boston. So, not sure what his timeline would be for us," Cassidy said. "Saturday, obviously now that he's back, is probably out of the question. But I guess I'll get the updates from the trainers and we'll be looking at Sunday, seeing as he's already back there, I don't think we'll bring him back for the one game in Philly."
After Thursday night’s game in Washington, the Bruins travel to Philadelphia for a game on Saturday afternoon, before returning home to host the Capitals on Sunday night.
McAvoy suffered an upper-body injury on Monday night vs. Philadelphia. He is by far the Bruins' leader in average time on ice, with 24:23 per game. He has four goals and 18 assists to go with a plus-10 rating in 35 games played this season.
Cassidy also announced that Jeremy Swayman — who earned his first NHL win with a 40-save effort on Tuesday — will get the start again on Thursday.