(MARE) – Khamari is an extremely creative boy of African American descent. Khamari enjoys expressing himself by creating his own music, board games, and videos/plays! He thrives on receiving one-on-one attention from caring adults but is also able to play independently. He loves to stay busy and is up for engaging in a range of activities. He is also very curious and loves to talk and ask questions.

Legally freed for adoption, Khamari would benefit from being part of an energetic and loving family of any constellation, with or without older children in the home. A family for Khamari would be engaging, nurturing, and able to continue the beneficial services he has in place for him.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.