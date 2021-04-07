BROCKTON (CBS) – They lined up for vaccinations Wednesday morning at a church in Brockton — veterans who served in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq.
Kevin Cook was right there. The Navy SeaBee spent many months in Iraq and was anxious for all the veterans to get shots. "There's issues that we faced, wherever we went — Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan. Those things are going to come back later on." Cook said, "We don't need to also add COVID to that list."
The Boston Veterans Administrations sponsored the event for veterans and their spouses. By day’s end, they expected to administer 300 shots.
"It's an earned benefit for veterans to receive health care from the VA," said Kyle Toto, of the Boston VA."We're more than happy to help all veterans and get veterans back to a normal lifestyle that they're accustomed to."
And waiting his turn was Mark Campana and his wife, Terry. Campana served during Vietnam, and both he and his wife were more than happy to roll up their sleeves.
“It’s definitely a relief,” Terry said.
"It's great to come down here, jump right in and get it. One-shot deal — it's great" Mark said.
The Boston VA will be conducting two more clinics this week at VFW halls — one in Raynham and one in Brockton.