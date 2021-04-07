BOSTON (CBS) — Tanner Houck has looked pretty good in his first two appearances for the Red Sox in 2021. But the righty will have to wait for his next opportunity with the big league club.
Probably not too long, because Houck has shown a lot of promise whenever he’s toed the rubber in the bigs. But he has been optioned to Boston’s Alternate Training Site in Worcester, the Red Sox announced Wednesday. The move clears a spot for lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, who is set to make his season debut Thursday after starting the season on the Injured List.
The 24-year-old Houck started Boston’s second game of the season, allowing three runs (only two earned) over five innings in a 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He also tossed an inning of relief Tuesday night, allowing an unearned run while striking out two batters in the 11th inning of Boston’s 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Houck has fanned 10 batters in his six innings of work so far in 2021.
A first-round pick by Boston in 2017, Houck is 3-1 with a 1.17 ERA in five career major league outings. He has shown some pretty electric stuff in his brief time in the majors, so he should be back with the Red Sox sometime in the near future.