BOSTON (CBS) — As is usually the case, nobody has any idea what the Patriots are going to do in this year’s NFL Draft. It feels safe to assume, though, that the team will draft a quarterback at some point during the three-day affair. Whether that’s at the top of the first round or somewhere else, that’s anybody’s guess.
And while the Patriots have likely not even made a decision just yet, some news has emerged that indicates they are keeping close tabs on at least one prospect.
Texas A&M's Kellen Mond has been keeping in touch with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, according to The Boston Globe's Jim McBride.
“Mond met with Patriots officials at the Senior Bowl and has kept in touch with the club throughout the offseason, exchanging the occasional text with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels,” McBride wrote.
Mond played four seasons for the Aggies. As a senior, he threw for 2,282 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing for 294 yards and four touchdowns. In his collegiate career, he threw 71 touchdowns with 27 interceptions while rushing for 22 more touchdowns.
With five quarterbacks — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, and Trey Lance — expected to go off the board in the first round, Mond is squarely in that next crop of QBs who will get drafted. The Patriots may or may not be the team that comes calling for him, but they’re clearly going a little bit above the general “due diligence” level with this particular player.