BOSTON (CBS) – The unsolved 1990 robbery at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston is now a docuseries on Netflix.
The four episode limited series “This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist,” started streaming Wednesday.
⚠️ Have you seen these paintings?! ⚠️ There's $10m dollars in it for you if you have. This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist, coming 7 April. pic.twitter.com/4TWNzZJxlA
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 11, 2021
In March 1990, two men dressed as Boston police officers stole 13 pieces of art, making it the largest unsolved art heist in history. The masterpieces are worth more than $500 million.
The museum has offered a $10 million reward for information “leading directly to the safe return of the stolen works.”