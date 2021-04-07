CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Gardner Art Heist, Isabella Gardner Museum, Netflix

BOSTON (CBS) – The unsolved 1990 robbery at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston is now a docuseries on Netflix.

The four episode limited series “This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist,” started streaming Wednesday.

In March 1990, two men dressed as Boston police officers stole 13 pieces of art, making it the largest unsolved art heist in history. The masterpieces are worth more than $500 million.

The museum has offered a $10 million reward for information “leading directly to the safe return of the stolen works.”

