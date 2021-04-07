Alex Cora Has An Alternate Proposal To MLB's Extra Inning Rule Of Starting With Runner On Second BaseMLB instituted a new rule for extra innings last year. Alex Cora has a tweak he'd like to see implemented.

In A Season Of Terrible, Horrible Losses By Celtics, Tuesday Night Was The WorstThe Celtics have had bad losses this season. Tuesday night was their worst, considering what was on the line.

We Have To Give Credit To The Red Sox -- This Win Was LegitThe Red Sox looked awful on opening weekend, but they've since rallied in a most impressive way.

J.D. Martinez Totally Redeems Himself With Walk-Off Double In 12thA rough night for J.D. Martinez seemed like it would never end. Until the Red Sox DH brought Tuesday night's wild tilt with the Tampa Bay Rays to a walk-off finish in extra innings.

Jeremy Swayman Earns Win For Bruins, Shows Poise Of A Veteran In NHL DebutJeremy Swayman made his NHL debut for the Boston Bruins Tuesday night in Philadelphia, and did not look like a 22-year-old making his NHL debut.