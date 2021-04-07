LAWRENCE (CBS) – Police are asking the public for information after a 1-year-old dog was found dead in Lawrence. The dog, which had been placed in a plastic bag, suffered “extreme cruelty and abuse.”
A Lawrence police officer found the white and tan Jack Russell Terrier dog March 17 along a walking trail behind South Lawrence East Middle School on Crawford Street.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
Animal Rescue League Boston’s Law Enforcement Department Wednesday said it appears the dog had not been left in the area for very long.READ MORE: New MGH Study Finds Possible Reason Behind Redheads' Differing Pain Tolerance
A necropsy found the dog’s cause of death was acute blood loss and multiple skull fractures. The dog had extensive bruising, which investigators believe indicates the dog was abused in the 36 hours before it died.
Lawrence Police are “urgently seeking information” to find the person who abused the dog.MORE NEWS: George Clooney Spotted In Ashby In Latest Massachusetts Movie Shoot
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Carmen Poupora at (978) 794-5900 Ext. 625, ARL Law Enforcement at (617) 426-9170 Ext. 110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org.