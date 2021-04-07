MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Country music star Eric Church announced an upcoming indoor concert date in New Hampshire as part of his “Gather Again Tour.”
He is one of the first artists to announce a large-scale indoor tour stop in New England since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets go on sale to the general public May 7 for the concert, which is scheduled for December 3.

We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again….
The Gather Again Tour is coming, visit https://t.co/UW6nq0F87U for details and to join the Church Choir for access to presale tickets. pic.twitter.com/LLGyXp4V28
— Eric Church (@ericchurch) April 7, 2021
“I cannot wait to get back on the road and play live music with my good friends,” Church said in a video on Twitter.
Though COVID protocols are listed for other stops on the tour, Church has not yet posted any details for the New Hampshire concert.
In a news release announcing the tour, Church, who publicly talked about getting the COVID vaccine, described having “passionately taken a leadership role in the industry’s return to touring.”
"It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You've got to get needles in arms," he said in a quote shared in the news release.
Church is also set to appear in a PSA promoting vaccine education.