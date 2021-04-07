Tom Brady Compares Buccaneers To Patriots: 'There's Another Way That People Do Things'"When you're in one place for 20 years, you think that's the only way, and I think when you go to a different place you realize, 'Wow, there's another way that people do things.'"

Red Sox Option Tanner Houck To Alternate Training Site In WorcesterTanner Houck has looked pretty good in his first two appearances for the Red Sox in 2021. But the righty will have to wait for his next opportunity with the big league club.

Alex Cora Has An Alternate Proposal To MLB's Extra Inning Rule Of Starting With Runner On Second BaseMLB instituted a new rule for extra innings last year. Alex Cora has a tweak he'd like to see implemented.

In A Season Of Terrible, Horrible Losses By Celtics, Tuesday Night Was The WorstThe Celtics have had bad losses this season. Tuesday night was their worst, considering what was on the line.

We Have To Give Credit To The Red Sox -- This Win Was LegitThe Red Sox looked awful on opening weekend, but they've since rallied in a most impressive way.