BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will provide an update on COVID vaccinations in Massachusetts following a tour of a vaccine site in Revere on Wednesday.
You can watch it live at 12 p.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.
Baker will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, and East Boston Neighborhood Health Center President and CEO Manny Lopes.
The tour and press conference will take place at Oceanside Events Center in Revere.
Massachusetts residents 55 and older and people with one eligible health condition became available to receive the COVID vaccine on Monday. Starting April 19, the vaccine will be available to everyone 16 and older.