USS Constitution Museum Reopens To The Public Thursday
The USS Constitution Museum reopened to the public on Thursday, which happens to mark the 45th anniversary of the museum's initial opening.
John Wilson, Charged In College Admissions Scam, Sues Over Portrayal In Netflix Show
Lynnfield resident John Wilson, charged in the college admissions scam, filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix.
Haverhill Schools Shut Down By Ransomware Attack On Day Some Students Hoped To Return
Haverhill canceled school Thursday after the district's computer system was hit in a ransomware attack.
WBZ Midday Forecast For April 8
Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
10 minutes ago
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For April 8
Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
4 hours ago
Weather Blog
Mix Of Sun And Clouds, Temps In The 50s Expected For Easter Sunday
While we will certainly see some improvements this weekend compared to Friday's chilliness.
Looking Back At The 'Truly Unfathomable' 1997 April Fools' Blizzard
The April Fools' Blizzard was one of the biggest snowstorms Boston has ever recorded, and broke the 24-hour snowfall record which still stands today.
New Book 'Policing Black Athletes: Racial Disconnect In Sports' Examines Colin Kaepernick's Protest: 'That Has Become The Lightning Rod For Outrageous Protest'
Sociologist Dr. Vernon Andrews discusses his new book, one that dives into the issues of race in sports and the "policing" of Black athletes on and off the field.
Report: It's 'Doubtful' That Julian Edelman Can Play Entire 2021 Season
With free agency mostly settled and draft plans coming into shape for the Patriots, some ominous news has come about regarding the team's second-longest-tenured player.
Patriots Share Pictures Of Players With Their College Jersey Numbers
If some Patriots players switched back to their collegiate jersey numbers, it would be ... weird.
AP Source: Former Patriots Player Phillip Adams Killed 5 People, Then Himself In South Carolina
The gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, according to a source who was briefed on the investigation.
Getting To Know The NBA's Play-In Tournament, Which The Celtics Would Love To Avoid
The Celtics should be better than a team staring at the NBA's play-in tournament, but that is where they currently sit with 20 games left in the season.
COVID Vaccine To Be Offered At Massachusetts Walmart Stores
A number of Walmart stores in Massachusetts will begin offering COVID vaccine appointments starting next week.
3 minutes ago
WBZ Midday Forecast For April 8
Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
10 minutes ago
USS Constitution Museum Reopens To The Public On Thursday
WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
14 minutes ago
Haverhill Schools Shut Down By Ransomware Attack On Day Some Students Hoped To Return
WBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
19 minutes ago
Former Patriots Player Phillip Adams Reportedly Killed 5 People, Then Himself In South Carolina
The gunman who killed five people in South Carolina was former Patriot Phillip Adams, according to an Associated Press source.
2 hours ago
WATCH New England Living 'Green Living': Rail Biking, Urban Container Farming, Cooking Perfect Scallops
Rachel Holt discovers a local company leading the way in container farming technology; We go rail biking along New Hampshire’s scenic Merrimack River; Meet a local woman creating a global fashion brand with a powerful mission; And Executive Chef Matt King shows off the secret to cooking the perfect scallops.
WATCH New England Living 'Coastal Living': Lighthouse Dining, Decorating With Daylight, Seafood Recipe
Private dining inside the top of a lighthouse tower. Plus, award-winning chef Carl Dooley teaches us how to create a simple and elegant seafood dish. Our design experts offer up some tips on the latest home trends, from the many benefits of daylight, to open-concept living.
WATCH New England Living 'Foodie Living': Wine Tasting Club, Inside Stonewall Kitchen, Be A Pitmaster
Rachel Holt visits a specialty foods store and kitchen in York, Maine serving up one of New England’s most iconic brands. Get an inside look at one of the most exclusive wine tasting clubs in the northeast.
Santa's Village Offering College Students Free Housing In Effort To Attract Seasonal Employees
Santa’s Village, a popular amusement park in New Hampshire, is offering college students free housing and utilities for the summer in an attempt to attract seasonal workers.
19 hours ago
Jack Carr On 'The Devil's Hand': 'I Was Researching About The Weaponization Of Infectious Diseases Before COVID Hit'
The former Navy SEAL and New York Times bestselling author discusses his new thriller about what the enemy has learned about us since 9/11.
