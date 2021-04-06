SHARON (CBS) – A rabbit that was found wandering the streets of Sharon the day after Easter has been reunited with his family.
Fluffy was found Monday morning in the area of Aspen and Magnolia streets, prompting police to ask if anyone was missing an Easter Bunny.READ MORE: New England VA Offering COVID Vaccines To All Veterans, Caregivers And Spouses
Lost bunny FLUFFY was reunited with his human family this morning after a sleep over at Dispatcher Shulsk's home with her bunny. #kindnesssharonma pic.twitter.com/2UZapB7KRP
— Sharonmapolice (@SharonMAPolice) April 6, 2021
A day later, police said Fluffy “was reunited with his human family this morning after a sleep over at Dispatcher Shulsk’s home with her bunny.”