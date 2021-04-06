CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
SHARON (CBS) – A rabbit that was found wandering the streets of Sharon the day after Easter has been reunited with his family.

Fluffy was found Monday morning in the area of Aspen and Magnolia streets, prompting police to ask if anyone was missing an Easter Bunny.

A day later, police said Fluffy “was reunited with his human family this morning after a sleep over at Dispatcher Shulsk’s home with her bunny.”

