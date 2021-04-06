BOSTON (CBS)– Senator Ed Markey, Representative Lori Trahan, and other lawmakers are raising concerns about plans for a kids version of Instagram.
Facebook owns Instagram so the lawmakers sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, citing Facebook's past failures to protect children on the website.
The group gave Zuckerberg three weeks to respond to questions they have about the platform. If he isn’t convincing, they’ll push for him to end the idea.
Trahan tweeted that she asked Zuckerberg about the platform last month and he didn’t have answers.
There's growing research that apps like Instagram may be detrimental to kids' mental health, and they are online more than ever because of the pandemic. I'm concerned that Facebook is exploring an IG for kids, and highly skeptical that our children's welfare is being prioritized. pic.twitter.com/IluHbKkCxv
— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) April 5, 2021
According to Markey, "there's growing research that apps like Instagram may be detrimental to kids' mental health, and they are online more than ever because of the pandemic."
He said he is concerned the welfare of children is not being prioritized.