DUXBURY (CBS) – The Foley family of Duxbury is living a nightmare that nobody wants. “Parker was a shining star in our life,” said his mother Melissa Foley. “He had a wonderful personality.”
Parker Foley’s parents are accusing Duxbury gym teacher John Blake of raping their son in 2006, when Parker was in middle school there.READ MORE: Boston Harbor City Cruises Set Sail With New COVID Safety Rules
“The focus is really about Parker. What happened to Parker when he was in middle school, how did it happen?” said Joe Foley, Parker’s father. “It started with inappropriate touching, and you know ended with violent rape.”
But Parker said nothing for years. When he died of an accidental overdose last fall, his parents found his journal, which accused John Blake of the rape.READ MORE: 'It's Infuriating,' New Moms Frustrated With State's New Paid Family And Medical Leave Program
“John Blake, in raping Parker, absolutely crushed his heart,” Joe Foley said.
On Tuesday, John Blake, who is also the Duxbury High School hockey coach, completely denied the accusations. “Over the last 25 years, I have proudly taught and coached thousands upon thousands of students and athletes, from the youth to the high school level, with respect and professionalism,” he said.
Blake’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, had him take a polygraph test, which he allegedly passed with flying colors. “This says it all,” said Reddington, pointing at the report. “One hundred percent telling the truth.”MORE NEWS: Keller @ Large: Kim Janey Has Huge Advantage In Boston Mayor's Race
While Blake has been suspended from Duxbury schools, no criminal charges have been filed.