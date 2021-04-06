BOSTON (CBS) — Local colleges and universities are looking ahead to the fall semester, and deciding whether or not students should be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus.
Here’s what we know so far:
- Boston College has not made a decision yet.
- Boston University does not plan to require vaccinations at this time, but will highly encourage it.
- Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island will require the vaccine for all students. The school is also looking to return to a two-semester setup, after a year of three semesters to help students socially distance.
- Emerson College has not made a decision yet.
- Harvard University has not made a decision yet.
- Holy Cross has not made a decision yet.
- Northeastern University announced on Tuesday that students will be required to have the COVID vaccine by the first day of classes for the fall semester. The school is looking forward to a “normal” semester.
- UMass Amherst has not announced a decision yet.
- UMass Lowell does not plan to require a COVID-19 vaccination for fall at this time, but we are strongly encouraging it. The school told WBZ-TV a poll showed more than 83% of students said they planned to be vaccinated by the start of the fall semester.