BOSTON (CBS) – VA New England Healthcare System announced Tuesday it is expanding COVID vaccinations to all veterans, caregivers and spouses.
The announcement follows guidelines in the Biden administration's Save Lives Act.
"We have the vaccine doses and the capacity to ensure those newly eligible will be able to be vaccinated soon," the director of the Department of Veteran Affairs said in a statement.
Those eligible to receive a vaccine can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register.
All Massachusetts residents 16 and older become eligible for the COVID vaccine on April 19.